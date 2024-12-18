SSG to SFC Ceremony Fort Moore

Lexington, Missouri native Staff Sgt. Seth Inman was promoted to Sergeant 1st Class on December 19, 2024 by his wife. Here he stands before his promotion with the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Ramon Dang (left). Inman is a shooter/instructor on the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit Shotgun Team at Fort Moore, Georgia.
