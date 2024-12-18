Fort Meade Progresses on State-of-the-Art Barracks to Enhance Service Members’ Quality of Life

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Robert Copeland, Consigli Construction Senior Project Manager signs the final wall as part of a topping off ceremony Nov. 15, at the Freedom Barracks 4 construction site, set to house 190 Cybersecurity experts when complete. The ceremony marks the final outer wall being placed so roof trusses can be situated on the structure and interior and exterior work can begin.