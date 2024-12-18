Fort Meade Progresses on State-of-the-Art Barracks to Enhance Service Members’ Quality of Life

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Construction of the new Freedom Center barracks, a collaborative effort between the U.S. Army and the National Security Agency (NSA), is underway, bringing modern housing and enhanced amenities to Fort Meade.



The Freedom Center barracks project began as a vision over a decade ago, driven by a shared commitment from Army and NSA leaders to provide higher-quality accommodations for service members.



The project, programed and designed over several years, gained congressional approval in 2023 and the Groundbreaking took place in November 2023, marking the start of construction on the heavily wooded site.



Retired Army Gen. Paul Nakasone, Former Commander U.S. Cyber Command, Chief Central Security Service (CSS) and the Former Director of the National Security Agency (NSA), identified those service members in his remarks at the 2023 Groundbreaking. “It’s going to be members of the Central Security Service, 40 percent of NSA’s workforce, that make up the analysts and linguists and reporters that ensure that the National Security Agency can do its principal missions of signals intelligence and cyber security. This is a world-class facility for a world-class workforce,” said Nakasone.



Matt Shaffer, Director of the Directorate of Public Works, highlighted the project’s potential to improve morale and quality of life. "These new barracks will not have the constant maintenance issues of older facilities, reducing frustration and increasing morale among service members," Shaffer said.



The barracks feature two-bedroom units with walk-in closets, shared bathrooms, and kitchen/living areas. Outdoor amenities include resident parking, bicycle racks, and a basketball court. The inclusion of kitchenettes is a significant upgrade, providing service members with greater flexibility in their dining choices.



Fort Meade continues to plan for infrastructure and housing needs to support its growing mission. "Each year, we submit significant barracks repairs and construction projects to IMCOM’s Facility Investment Plan. While many projects are scheduled for FY30+, we consistently request accelerations for these critical initiatives," Shaffer noted.



Col. Yolanda Gore, Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort George G. Meade emphasized the progress of the Freedom Center barracks and credited the dedication of all involved. "The boots on the ground are making this project possible," said Gore. "The hard work and commitment of the men and women on-site, are deeply appreciated by everyone involved and those who will one day call these barracks home."



Robert Copeland, Senior Project Manager for Consigli Construction, detailed the innovative methods being used. "This project includes 190 units and common spaces, with prefabricated walls," Copeland explained. "The elevated decks use a HAMBRO system, which integrates components to form complete structural building systems allowing efficient and reusable construction techniques."



As construction advances, the Freedom Center barracks represent a commitment to providing modern, high-quality housing for service members.



The partnership between the NSA and the U.S. Army Garrison underscores the power of collaboration and the shared dedication to investing in the well-being of the nation’s most valuable resource: its people.



The Freedom Center IV project is scheduled for completion in the fall of 2025.

