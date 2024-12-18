Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Meade Progresses on State-of-the-Art Barracks to Enhance Service Members’ Quality of Life [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fort Meade Progresses on State-of-the-Art Barracks to Enhance Service Members’ Quality of Life

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Shaun Herron 

    Fort George G. Meade Public Affairs

    Brian P. Foley, Fort Meade Deputy Garrison Commander signs the final wall as part of a topping off ceremony Nov. 15, at the Freedom Barracks 4 construction site, set to house 190 Cybersecurity experts when complete. The ceremony marks the final outer wall being placed so roof trusses can be situated on the structure and interior and exterior work can begin.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 12.20.2024 10:07
    Photo ID: 8811202
    VIRIN: 241115-A-QE830-3562
    Resolution: 1365x2047
    Size: 524.14 KB
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Meade Progresses on State-of-the-Art Barracks to Enhance Service Members’ Quality of Life [Image 3 of 3], by Shaun Herron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Meade Progresses on State-of-the-Art Barracks to Enhance Service Members’ Quality of Life
    Fort Meade Progresses on State-of-the-Art Barracks to Enhance Service Members’ Quality of Life
    Fort Meade Progresses on State-of-the-Art Barracks to Enhance Service Members’ Quality of Life

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Meade Progresses on State-of-the-Art Barracks to Enhance Service Members&rsquo; Quality of Life

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mdw
    target-news-north

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download