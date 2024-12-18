Staff Sgt. Trevor Bowen and Staff Sgt. Keegan Olson, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, demonstrate the use of bandages during Bella Vista Elementary’s 3rd Annual Partnership in Education event Nov. 20 in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8811201
|VIRIN:
|241120-D-JY347-8897
|Resolution:
|1113x741
|Size:
|140.56 KB
|Location:
|SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Huachuca Soldiers inspire and educate at Bella Vista Elementary’s 3rd Annual Partnership in Education event [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Huachuca Soldiers inspire and educate at Bella Vista Elementary’s 3rd Annual Partnership in Education event
No keywords found.