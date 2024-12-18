Fort Huachuca Soldiers inspire and educate at Bella Vista Elementary’s 3rd Annual Partnership in Education event

Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Amelia Holmes, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, fits the Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sgt. 1st Class Amelia Holmes, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, fits the Army Combat Helmet on her daughter during Bella Vista Elementary’s 3rd Annual Partnership in Education event Nov. 20 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. see less | View Image Page

by Lt. Col. Gil Juarez, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion



FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. — Soldiers from the 305th Military Intelligence Battalion visited Bella Vista Elementary for the 3rd annual Partnership in Education event Nov. 20.



The event was led by Alpha Company cadre and included personnel from U.S. Army Fort Huachuca, the installation’s Law Enforcement Activity, 2-13th Aviation Regiment, and the local Sierra Vista Fire Department.



This outreach effort was created to inspire and educate students by showcasing Soldiers with different jobs, and special equipment used in military intelligence, aviation, and military police. Soldiers organized interactive stations inside and outside of the school to familiarize students with military equipment, physical training, and team building activities.



One of the most popular stations featured unmanned aerial systems (UAS) from 2-13th Aviation Regiment. The students had an opportunity to hold small drones that the Army uses to perform surveillance and reconnaissance and asked the UAS pilots questions about their job and equipment.



Fort Huachuca’s Military Police allowed the students to climb into their patrol car, use the PA system, and turn on the lights. The MPs also gave students an orientation of the equipment they use, like their vest and hand cuffs.



Also available to students was a Sierra Vista Fire Engine from Station #1. Each group of students received a tour of the fire engine and were able to sit in the driver seat, test the horn, lights and sirens. They were also able to ask questions about firefighting.



Behind the school, Soldiers organized games and physical activities to help students understand the importance of teamwork and fitness. First Lt. Emily Meine, Alpha Company executive officer, led the Hula-Hoop Challenge. The students formed a circle holding hands and had to pass the hula hoop once around the circle without anyone letting go.



“The students thoroughly enjoyed their time at all the different stations. They appreciated the challenges and learning to work together as a team,” said Meine.



At the center of the field was the Army Physical Fitness Station, where they were introduced to Army physical fitness and the equipment used for the Army Combat Physical Fitness Test. The cadre joined the students for push-up and plank exercises.



The most competitive station was the obstacle course. Students raced over and under obstacles and weaved between the playground before crossing the finish line. If they students wanted more competition, they would challenge the cadre to a race. The first obstacle was a kid-sized tunnel that gave the students an edge to beat the Soldiers.



“It was a lot of fun watching the students cheer each other on, while they raced, and usually beat the cadre. It was apparent that the students really enjoyed the day,” said Staff Sgt. Adam Lambert.



This engagement is one of the largest off-post outreach efforts 305th MI BN has with elementary-aged children. Although many Soldiers live in the community and have children attending school in Sierra Vista, a vast majority of children do not have an opportunity to interact with Soldiers and their equipment.



“All our volunteers genuinely enjoyed helping the students learn about service, whether it’s in the U.S. Army or to their local community. We are excited to continue this partnership with our local community in the future,” said Cpt. Andrew Knapp, Alpha Company commander.