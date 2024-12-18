Staff Sgt. Jacob Acevedo, 305th Military Intelligence Battalion, planks with students during Bella Vista Elementary’s 3rd Annual Partnership in Education event Nov. 20 in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2024 09:56
|Photo ID:
|8811199
|VIRIN:
|241120-D-JY347-3642
|Resolution:
|1108x732
|Size:
|170.13 KB
|Location:
|SIERRA VISTA, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Huachuca Soldiers inspire and educate at Bella Vista Elementary’s 3rd Annual Partnership in Education event [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Huachuca Soldiers inspire and educate at Bella Vista Elementary’s 3rd Annual Partnership in Education event
No keywords found.