Ready to execute anytime, anywhere

KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN 12.12.2024 Courtesy Photo 18th Wing

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron, look out of an HH-60W Jolly Green II awaiting a patient to depart the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. The pararescuemen circled the vessel, ensuring their wingmen safely transported the patient into the helicopter, remaining on standby and ready to assist if needed . (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)