U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron, look out of an HH-60W Jolly Green II awaiting a patient to depart the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. The pararescuemen circled the vessel, ensuring their wingmen safely transported the patient into the helicopter, remaining on standby and ready to assist if needed . (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8810554
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-XX000-1001
|Resolution:
|1024x680
|Size:
|354.11 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready to execute anytime, anywhere [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.