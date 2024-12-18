Ready to execute anytime, anywhere

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force pararescuemen assigned to the 31st Rescue Squadron, look out of an HH-60W Jolly Green II awaiting a patient to depart the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. The pararescuemen circled the vessel, ensuring their wingmen safely transported the patient into the helicopter, remaining on standby and ready to assist if needed . (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

