Shogun Shield: rescue training in action

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN 12.12.2024 Courtesy Photo 18th Wing

A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, prepares to depart from Okuma, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. The 31st and 33rd RQS responded to a real-world medical evacuation request during exercise Shogun Shield, rescuing a U.S. Navy Sailor aboard the USS Benfold, demonstrating their adaptability and readiness as a unit to respond anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)