    Shogun Shield: rescue training in action [Image 1 of 3]

    Shogun Shield: rescue training in action

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, prepares to depart from Okuma, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. The 31st and 33rd RQS responded to a real-world medical evacuation request during exercise Shogun Shield, rescuing a U.S. Navy Sailor aboard the USS Benfold, demonstrating their adaptability and readiness as a unit to respond anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
