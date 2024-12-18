A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, approaches the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. As the lone rescue squadron attached to the U.S. Air Force's largest combat wing, the 33rd RQS provides a reliable combat search and rescue platform to aid in exercises and real-world operations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 21:10
|Photo ID:
|8810553
|VIRIN:
|241212-F-XX000-1003
|Resolution:
|1024x680
|Size:
|386.45 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
Ready to execute anytime, anywhere
