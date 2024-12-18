Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready to execute anytime, anywhere

    Ready to execute anytime, anywhere

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo 

    18th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60W Jolly Green II assigned to the 33rd Rescue Squadron, approaches the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 3, 2024. As the lone rescue squadron attached to the U.S. Air Force's largest combat wing, the 33rd RQS provides a reliable combat search and rescue platform to aid in exercises and real-world operations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 21:10
    Photo ID: 8810553
    VIRIN: 241212-F-XX000-1003
    Resolution: 1024x680
    Size: 386.45 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, Ready to execute anytime, anywhere [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shogun Shield: rescue training in action
    Ready to execute anytime, anywhere
    Ready to execute anytime, anywhere

    Ready to execute anytime, anywhere

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

