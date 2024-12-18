Coast Guard, University of Hawai’i sign memorandum of agreementCoast Guard, University of Hawai’i sign memorandum of agreement

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Rear Adm. Sean Regan, commander of District Fourteen, and Michael Bruno, provost at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, pose for a photo with Coast Guard members and UH Mānoa staff after a ceremony at the campus in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2024. During the ceremony, the Coast Guard and UH Mānoa signed an updated memorandum of agreement to continue the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative scholarship program at UH Mānoa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)