    Coast Guard, University of Hawai’i sign memorandum of agreementCoast Guard, University of Hawai’i sign memorandum of agreement [Image 2 of 5]

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Coast Guard Rear Adm. Sean Regan, commander of District Fourteen, and Michael Bruno, provost at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, sign an updated memorandum of agreement to continue the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative scholarship program at UH Mānoa in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2024. The Coast Guard CSPI program pays for up to two academic years of college tuition for eligible students at minority-serving institutions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 20:29
    VIRIN: 241219-G-OX937-1002
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    USCG
    University of Hawaii
    Honolulu
    Hawaii
    CSPI

