Coast Guard, University of Hawai’i sign memorandum of agreementCoast Guard, University of Hawai’i sign memorandum of agreement

Coast Guard Rear Adm. Sean Regan, commander of District Fourteen, and Michael Bruno, provost at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa, sign an updated memorandum of agreement to continue the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative scholarship program at UH Mānoa in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2024. The Coast Guard CSPI program pays for up to two academic years of college tuition for eligible students at minority-serving institutions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)