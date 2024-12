Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two copies of an updated memorandum of agreement sit on a desk at a signing ceremony at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa in Honolulu, Hawaii, Dec. 19, 2024. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Sean Regan, commander of District Fourteen, and Michael Bruno, provost at UH Mānoa, signed the MOA to continue the College Student Pre-Commissioning Initiative scholarship program at UH Mānoa. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)