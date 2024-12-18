123rd Special Tactics welcomes new commander

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Matthew Quenichet, left, 123rd Operations Group commander, passes the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron guidon to Maj. Bryan Hunt, incoming squadron commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 25, 2024. Prior to assuming command of the unit, Hunt served as the squadron’s director of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)