    123rd Special Tactics welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4]

    123rd Special Tactics welcomes new commander

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Chloe Ochs 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Col. Matthew Quenichet, left, 123rd Operations Group commander, passes the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron guidon to Maj. Bryan Hunt, incoming squadron commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 25, 2024. Prior to assuming command of the unit, Hunt served as the squadron’s director of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 17:26
    Photo ID: 8810205
    VIRIN: 240825-Z-ZW877-1005
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Special Tactics Squadron
    123 Airlift Wing

