Col. Matthew Quenichet, left, 123rd Operations Group commander, passes the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron guidon to Maj. Bryan Hunt, incoming squadron commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 25, 2024. Prior to assuming command of the unit, Hunt served as the squadron’s director of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 17:26
|Photo ID:
|8810205
|VIRIN:
|240825-Z-ZW877-1005
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 123rd Special Tactics welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Chloe Ochs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.