123rd Special Tactics welcomes new commander

Lt. Col. Hunter Williams, outgoing commander for the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, right, speaks highly of Maj. Bryan Hunt, the squadron’s incoming commander, during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 25, 2024. Prior to assuming command of the unit, Hunt served as the squadron’s director of operations. Williams has been named director of Air plans and programs at Joint Force Headquarters—Kentucky. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Chloe Ochs)