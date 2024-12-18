Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    123rd Special Tactics welcomes new commander

    LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    From left, Col. Matthew Quenichet, 123rd Operations Group commander, Lt. Col. Ian Williams, outgoing commander of the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, and Maj. Bryan Hunt, the squadron’s incoming commander, stand at attention during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 25, 2024. Prior to assuming command of the squadron, Hunt served as the unit’s director of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings)

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Special Tactics Squadron

