From left, Col. Matthew Quenichet, 123rd Operations Group commander, Lt. Col. Ian Williams, outgoing commander of the 123rd Special Tactics Squadron, and Maj. Bryan Hunt, the squadron’s incoming commander, stand at attention during a change-of-command ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville, Ky., Aug. 25, 2024. Prior to assuming command of the squadron, Hunt served as the unit’s director of operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Annaliese Billings)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 17:26
|Photo ID:
|8810203
|VIRIN:
|240825-Z-WI111-1075
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.67 MB
|Location:
|LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 123rd Special Tactics welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.