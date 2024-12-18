Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Manchester (LCS 14) Hosts Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Manchester (LCS 14) Hosts Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2024

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2024) - Cmdr. Matthew Farell, right, the commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) Gold crew, greets Brent Ingraham, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Platform and Weapon Portfolio Management, in the ship’s flight mission bay during a scheduled tour, Dec. 12. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)

    ASD
    USS Manchester
    LCS 14

