USS Manchester (LCS 14) Hosts Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 12, 2024) - Cmdr. Matthew Farell, right, the commanding officer of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Manchester (LCS 14) Gold crew, speaks with Brent Ingraham, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Platform and Weapon Portfolio Management, in the ship’s mission bay during a scheduled tour, Dec. 12. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally-manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Vance Hand)