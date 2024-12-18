USS Somerset conducts replenishment-at-sea with Peruvian Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Davionne McElrath, center, a native of Dayton, Ohio, heaves a phone and distance line aboard amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) as part of a replenishment-at-sea with Peruvian Navy replenishment ship BAP Tacna (ARL 158) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)