U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) heave a messenger line as part of a replenishment-at-sea with Peruvian Navy replenishment ship BAP Tacna (ARL 158) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 15:22
|Photo ID:
|8809959
|VIRIN:
|241210-N-JS660-1074
|Resolution:
|8094x5396
|Size:
|11.87 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Somerset conducts replenishment-at-sea with Peruvian Navy [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.