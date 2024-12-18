Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Somerset conducts replenishment-at-sea with Peruvian Navy [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Somerset conducts replenishment-at-sea with Peruvian Navy

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) heave a messenger line as part of a replenishment-at-sea with Peruvian Navy replenishment ship BAP Tacna (ARL 158) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 15:22
    Photo ID: 8809959
    VIRIN: 241210-N-JS660-1074
    Resolution: 8094x5396
    Size: 11.87 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    RAS
    UNREP
    Refuel
    Partners
    International Teamwork

