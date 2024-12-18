USS Somerset conducts replenishment-at-sea with Peruvian Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Peruvian Navy replenishment ship BAP Tacna (ARL 158) while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 10, 2024. Somerset is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)