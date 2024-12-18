Date Taken: 08.12.2024 Date Posted: 12.19.2024 14:15 Photo ID: 8809781 VIRIN: 240813-A-QE425-1001 Resolution: 2863x3802 Size: 9.87 MB Location: SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2024 Tahoe Summit [Image 5 of 5], by Tyler Stalker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.