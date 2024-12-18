Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Tahoe Summit

    SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Tyler Stalker 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Sacramento District

    Sacramento District Deputy Commander Maj. Ike Ukachi and project manager Heath Kirkwood talk with a member of the public during the 2024 Tahoe Summit on August 14. The Lake Tahoe Summit is an annual event highlighting progress made to protect and restore the Tahoe Basin, and looks ahead at the challenges that Lake Tahoe and the surrounding communities face.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 14:15
    Photo ID: 8809756
    VIRIN: 240814-A-QE425-1002
    Resolution: 1994x2648
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA, US
    This work, 2024 Tahoe Summit, by Tyler Stalker, identified by DVIDS

    environment
    Lake Tahoe
    Calif.
    Tahoe Summit

