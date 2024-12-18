The many faces of the 436th MXS

A group of 436th Maintenance Squadron technicians drain hydraulic fluid from a C-5M Super Galaxy piston at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 21, 2024. The 436th MXS Isochronal Inspection Dock is the primary inspection sector for the C-5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)
|10.21.2024
|12.19.2024 12:20
|8809417
|241021-F-HB412-1220
|8256x5504
|8.78 MB
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
|1
|0
