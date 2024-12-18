The many faces of the 436th MXS

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airman 1st Class Jayden Pena, 436th Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance technician, looks to his peers on top of the C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 21, 2024. The 436th MXS Isochronal Inspection Dock is the primary inspection sector for the C-5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)