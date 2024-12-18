Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews 

    436th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airman Jayden Pena, left, 436th Maintenance Squadron aerospace maintenance technician, and Airman Marshall Shorkey, 436th MXS aerospace maintenance technician, drill into a panel atop the C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 21, 2024. The 436th MXS Isochronal Inspection Dock is the primary inspection sector for the C-5. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Liberty Matthews)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 12:20
    Photo ID: 8809415
    VIRIN: 241021-F-HB412-1090
    Resolution: 7782x5320
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US
    This work, The many faces of the 436th MXS [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Liberty Matthews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    436th Airlift Wing

