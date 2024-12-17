Date Taken: 11.14.2024 Date Posted: 12.19.2024 04:36 Photo ID: 8808806 VIRIN: 241114-A-JK006-1933 Resolution: 1053x792 Size: 212.56 KB Location: PAPA, HU

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, conducted a three-day multinational training exercise with the Heavy Airlift Wing in Pápa, Hungary [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Anthony King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.