U.S. Army M1097A1 550-1000ft Above Ground Level (AGL), descending after successful parachute deployment
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 04:36
|Location:
|PAPA, HU
This work, U.S. Army M1097A1 550-1000ft Above Ground Level (AGL), descending after successful parachute deployment [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Anthony King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.