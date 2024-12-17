Date Taken: 11.14.2024 Date Posted: 12.19.2024 04:36 Photo ID: 8808810 VIRIN: 241114-A-JK006-8831 Resolution: 480x640 Size: 25.69 KB Location: PAPA, HU

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Army M1097A1 550-1000ft Above Ground Level (AGL), descending after successful parachute deployment [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Anthony King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.