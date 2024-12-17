Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dutch C-17 Globemaster III begins drogue parachute release for U.S. Army 5th QM TADC’s 16ft Type V Platform, carrying one M1097A1 (HMMWV). [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dutch C-17 Globemaster III begins drogue parachute release for U.S. Army 5th QM TADC’s 16ft Type V Platform, carrying one M1097A1 (HMMWV).

    PAPA, HUNGARY

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Anthony King 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    Dutch C-17 Globemaster III begins drogue parachute release for U.S. Army 5th QM TADC’s 16ft Type V Platform, carrying one M1097A1 (HMMWV).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 04:36
    Photo ID: 8808807
    VIRIN: 241114-A-JK006-2037
    Resolution: 1354x1014
    Size: 70.09 KB
    Location: PAPA, HU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dutch C-17 Globemaster III begins drogue parachute release for U.S. Army 5th QM TADC’s 16ft Type V Platform, carrying one M1097A1 (HMMWV). [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Anthony King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    5th Quartermaster Theater Aerial Delivery Company, conducted a three-day multinational training exercise with the Heavy Airlift Wing in Pápa, Hungary
    Dutch C-17 Globemaster III begins drogue parachute release for U.S. Army 5th QM TADC’s 16ft Type V Platform, carrying one M1097A1 (HMMWV).
    Two G11 Parachutes mid-extraction as the U.S. Army 16ft Type V Platform begins descent
    5th QM TADC Paratroopers Rig an M1097A1 on a 16ft Type V Platform
    U.S. Army M1097A1 550-1000ft Above Ground Level (AGL), descending after successful parachute deployment
    M1997A1 (HMMWV) successfully airdropped on Papa, Hungary Drop Zone (DZ)
    Four Container Delivery Systems (CDS) are successfully airdropped
    5th QM TADC presents an appreciation plaque to the HAS Commander, LTC Jacob Duinhof

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    16th sustainment brigade
    21st theater sustainment command
    knights pride
    USAREUR-AF
    deeds not words

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download