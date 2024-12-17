Dutch C-17 Globemaster III begins drogue parachute release for U.S. Army 5th QM TADC’s 16ft Type V Platform, carrying one M1097A1 (HMMWV).
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 04:36
|Photo ID:
|8808807
|VIRIN:
|241114-A-JK006-2037
|Resolution:
|1354x1014
|Size:
|70.09 KB
|Location:
|PAPA, HU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dutch C-17 Globemaster III begins drogue parachute release for U.S. Army 5th QM TADC’s 16ft Type V Platform, carrying one M1097A1 (HMMWV). [Image 8 of 8], by MSG Anthony King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.