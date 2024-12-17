Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dream Village Orphanage gift-giving event [Image 3 of 4]

    POCHEON-SI, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army, ROK Army, and Camp Humphreys civilians participate in a gift-giving event at the Dream Village Center at Pocheon-si, South Korea on Dec. 12, 2024. Dream Village Orphanage is a foster children care center/orphanage located in the Pocheon, near Rodriguez Live Fire Complex. During the event several soldiers from both the U.S. and ROK army, and civilians donated gifts to the children in the spirit of Christmas. (U.S. Army photo by PFC Caelum Astra)

