    Dream Village Orphanage gift-giving event [Image 1 of 4]

    Dream Village Orphanage gift-giving event

    POCHEON-SI, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    12.12.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Caelum Astra 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army, ROK Army, and Camp Humphreys civilians participate in a gift-giving event at the Dream Village Center at Pocheon-si, South Korea on Dec. 12, 2024. During the event Santa met with the children to give out all of the presents inside of his gift bag. (U.S. Army photo by PFC Caelum Astra)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2024 01:00
    Photo ID: 8808696
    VIRIN: 241212-A-XO196-1368
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.09 MB
    Location: POCHEON-SI, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

