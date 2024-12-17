U.S. Army, ROK Army, and Camp Humphreys civilians participate in a gift-giving event at the Dream Village Center at Pocheon-si, South Korea on Dec. 12, 2024. During the event Santa met with the children to give out all of the presents inside of his gift bag. (U.S. Army photo by PFC Caelum Astra)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 01:00
|Photo ID:
|8808696
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-XO196-1368
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.09 MB
|Location:
|POCHEON-SI, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Dream Village Orphanage gift-giving event [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Caelum Astra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.