Dream Village Orphanage gift-giving event

U.S. Army, ROK Army, and Camp Humphreys civilians participate in a gift-giving event at the Dream Village Center at Pocheon-si, South Korea on Dec. 12, 2024. During the event Santa met with the children to give out all of the presents inside of his gift bag. (U.S. Army photo by PFC Caelum Astra)