U.S. Army, ROK Army, and Camp Humphreys civilians participate in a gift-giving event at the Dream Village Center at Pocheon-si, South Korea on Dec. 12, 2024. Dream Village Orphanage is a foster children care center/orphanage located in the Pocheon, near Rodriguez Live Fire Complex. During the event several soldiers from both the U.S. and ROK army, and civilians donated gifts to the children in the spirit of Christmas. (U.S. Army photo by PFC Caelum Astra)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2024 01:00
|Photo ID:
|8808697
|VIRIN:
|241212-A-XO196-1342
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.89 MB
|Location:
|POCHEON-SI, BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
This work, Dream Village Orphanage gift-giving event [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Caelum Astra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.