USS Higgins Conducts Inspection Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241022-N-BW272-1624 SASEBO BAY (Oct. 24, 2024) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Wilfred Lawson, from Ewing, New Jersey, right, activates bilge sprinkling with Damage Controlman 3rd Class Rafeal Avendano, from Sacramento, California, during an inspection drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in Sasebo Bay on Oct. 24. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 2nd Class David Macon)