USS Higgins Conducts Inspection Drill

241022-N-BW272-1428 SASEBO BAY (Oct. 24, 2024) Damage Controlman 1st Class Daniel Case, from Detroit, takes an atmospheric reading during an inspection drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in Sasebo Bay on Oct. 24. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 2nd Class David Macon)
