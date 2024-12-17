Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins Conducts Inspection Drill [Image 5 of 7]

    USS Higgins Conducts Inspection Drill

    EAST CHINA SEA

    10.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Macon 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241022-N-BW272-1428 SASEBO BAY (Oct. 24, 2024) Damage Controlman 1st Class Daniel Case, from Detroit, takes an atmospheric reading during an inspection drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in Sasebo Bay on Oct. 24. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 2nd Class David Macon)

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 21:03
    Photo ID: 8808414
    VIRIN: 241024-N-BW272-1428
    Resolution: 6516x4344
    Size: 853.93 KB
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Higgins Conducts Inspection Drill [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 David Macon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy
    #DDG
    #Sailors
    #USN
    #Higgins

