USS Higgins Conducts Inspection Drill

241022-N-BW272-1592 SASEBO BAY (Oct. 24, 2024) Hull Maintenance Technician 1st Class Dylan Del Grande, from Bulverde, Texas, right, teaches Lt. j.g. Patrick McCann, from Chicago, aqueous film forming foam station operation during an inspection drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in Sasebo Bay on Oct. 24. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Machinery Repairman 2nd Class David Macon)