Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cyber Warfare Club Cadets 3rd Class Caitlyn Budd and Kaci McBrayer, the team’s executive assistant, spot an issue as they perform exploitations and securing networks in the U.S. Air Force Academy Cyber Warfare Training Range in Fairchild Hall Nov. 20, 2024. The club team won the National Security Agency Cyber Exercise three times in the past five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)