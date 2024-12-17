Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors [Image 3 of 3]

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Justin Pacheco      

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cyber Warfare Club Cadets 3rd Class Caitlyn Budd and Kaci McBrayer, the team’s executive assistant, spot an issue as they perform exploitations and securing networks in the U.S. Air Force Academy Cyber Warfare Training Range in Fairchild Hall Nov. 20, 2024. The club team won the National Security Agency Cyber Exercise three times in the past five years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)

    This work, Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

