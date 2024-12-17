Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cadet 2nd Class Jaden Liu, U.S. Air Force Academy Cyber Warfare Club cadet-in-charge, addresses a challenge in the Cyber Warfare Training Range in Fairchild Hall Nov. 20, 2024. Club experiences complement an Academy curriculum that emphasizes ethical decision-making, leadership development and technical expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)