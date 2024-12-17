Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors [Image 2 of 3]

    Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Justin Pacheco      

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cadet 2nd Class Jaden Liu, U.S. Air Force Academy Cyber Warfare Club cadet-in-charge, addresses a challenge in the Cyber Warfare Training Range in Fairchild Hall Nov. 20, 2024. Club experiences complement an Academy curriculum that emphasizes ethical decision-making, leadership development and technical expertise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 21:06
    Photo ID: 8808424
    VIRIN: 241120-F-NU281-1798
    Resolution: 4484x2984
    Size: 4.29 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
