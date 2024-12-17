Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Justin Pacheco      

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Cyber Warfare Club Cadets 4th Class Gabriel Cho, middle, and Nicholas Camperos hone their skills in performing exploitations and securing networks in the U.S. Air Force Academy Cyber Warfare Training Range in Fairchild Hall Nov. 20, 2024. The club equips cadets with the experience and skills they will need to face cyber conflicts as officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 21:06
    Photo ID: 8808422
    VIRIN: 241120-F-NU281-3375
    Resolution: 5537x3696
    Size: 4.11 MB
    Location: U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors
    Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors
    Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Cyber Warfare Club
    Cadet 4th Class Gabriel Cho
    Cadet 4th Class Nicholas Camperos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download