Cyber Warfare Club Cadets 4th Class Gabriel Cho, middle, and Nicholas Camperos hone their skills in performing exploitations and securing networks in the U.S. Air Force Academy Cyber Warfare Training Range in Fairchild Hall Nov. 20, 2024. The club equips cadets with the experience and skills they will need to face cyber conflicts as officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 21:06
|Photo ID:
|8808422
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-NU281-3375
|Resolution:
|5537x3696
|Size:
|4.11 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, COLORADO, US
|Hometown:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors [Image 3 of 3], by Justin Pacheco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors
No keywords found.