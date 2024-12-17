Cyber Warfare Club: developing digital warriors

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cyber Warfare Club Cadets 4th Class Gabriel Cho, middle, and Nicholas Camperos hone their skills in performing exploitations and securing networks in the U.S. Air Force Academy Cyber Warfare Training Range in Fairchild Hall Nov. 20, 2024. The club equips cadets with the experience and skills they will need to face cyber conflicts as officers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco)