A few members of Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji gathered to give Takanobu Tsuchiya, a firefighter, proper closure to his 39-year career at the installation, December 13, 2024. The retiree said he originally planned to end his career quietly. Camp Fuji leaders hoped that a retirement ceremony for Tsuchiya conveyed the appropriate level of gratitude for his nearly four-decades of work keeping Camp Fuji community members and trainees safe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 21:06
|Photo ID:
|8808404
|VIRIN:
|241213-M-TC552-1034
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|12.17 MB
|Location:
|CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CATC Camp Fuji Member Retires After 39-Years of Service [Image 4 of 4], by Song Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
CATC Camp Fuji Member Retires After 39-Years of Service
No keywords found.