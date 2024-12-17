CATC Camp Fuji Member Retires After 39-Years of Service

A few members of Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji gathered to give Takanobu Tsuchiya, a firefighter, proper closure to his 39-year career at the installation, December 13, 2024. The retiree said he originally planned to end his career quietly. Camp Fuji leaders hoped that a retirement ceremony for Tsuchiya conveyed the appropriate level of gratitude for his nearly four-decades of work keeping Camp Fuji community members and trainees safe.
2024年12月13日、キャンプ富士諸職種共同訓練センター消防隊員として39年にわたり勤務された土屋隆信さんの退職式が開かれ、消防署員や海兵隊員らが出席しました。土屋さんはキャンプ富士をひっそりと去ろうと思っていたそうです。この式典を通じ、40年近くにわたりキャンプ富士コミュニティや訓練部隊の安全を守ってくださった功績に対する感謝をお伝えできていれば幸いです。
