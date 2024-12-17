Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CATC Camp Fuji Member Retires After 39-Years of Service

    CATC Camp Fuji Member Retires After 39-Years of Service

    CATC CAMP FUJI, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Song Jordan 

    Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji

    A few members of Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji gathered to give Takanobu Tsuchiya, a firefighter, proper closure to his 39-year career at the installation, December 13, 2024. The retiree said he originally planned to end his career quietly. Camp Fuji leaders hoped that a retirement ceremony for Tsuchiya conveyed the appropriate level of gratitude for his nearly four-decades of work keeping Camp Fuji community members and trainees safe. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Song Jordan)

