    Kirtland Fire Department’s 47th Annual Operation Holiday Cheer [Image 4 of 4]

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar 

    377th Air Base Wing

    A family takes a tour of a fire truck at the 47th annual Operation Holiday Cheer at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dec. 18, 2024. Since 1977, the Kirtland firefighters have hosted this event for Albuquerque families to receive a holiday meal, meet Santa Claus and receive gifts for children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2024
    Date Posted: 12.18.2024 17:52
    Photo ID: 8808180
    VIRIN: 241218-O-CX280-8998
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.37 MB
    Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland Fire Department’s 47th Annual Operation Holiday Cheer [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Spencer Kanar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

