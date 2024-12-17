Kirtland Fire Department’s 47th Annual Operation Holiday Cheer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Kirtland Fire Fighters pose with santa at the 47th annual Operation Holiday Cheer at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dec. 18, 2024. Since 1977, the Kirtland firefighters have hosted this event for Albuquerque families to receive a holiday meal, meet Santa Claus and receive gifts for children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)