A family takes a tour of a fire truck at the 47th annual Operation Holiday Cheer at the Cesar Chavez Community Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Dec. 18, 2024. Since 1977, the Kirtland firefighters have hosted this event for Albuquerque families to receive a holiday meal, meet Santa Claus and receive gifts for children. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Spencer Kanar)

KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. — The Kirtland Fire Department’s 47th Annual Operation Holiday Cheer event, held on December 18, brought festive joy and generosity to the Albuquerque community as families gathered at the Cesar Chavez Community Center for a day of holiday celebration.



Founded in 1977 by firefighter Clinton “Winnie” Winfield, this longstanding tradition continues to honor his legacy by serving warm meals, spreading holiday cheer, and ensuring that every child in attendance receives a gift. This year, the event delivered on its mission with holiday meals served by Kirtland’s Fire Department, and gifts delivered to children by Santa Claus and his helpers.



“The level of support from both Team Kirtland and our neighbors in the local community is nothing short of inspiring,” explained Chief Terence Eaton, Kirtland Fire Department battalion chief. “This event is truly a team effort, and it’s incredible to see how everyone comes together, year after year, to make this possible.”



The event provides a holiday meal to families and distributes hundreds of toys to children in the area. Volunteers from Kirtland and the local area worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring the event to life.



“I’ve been involved in Operation Holiday Cheer for several years, and it’s always amazing to see the way this community rallies together,” Alfonso Rankin, Kirtland Fire Department station chief. “It’s not just about giving gifts and meals — it’s about creating a sense of hope and reminding people that we’re all in this together.”



As the event wrapped up, the smiles on the faces of the children and families in attendance were a testament to the impact of the collective effort and on the enduring legacy of Winfield’s vision. The 47th Annual Operation Holiday Cheer once again proved to be a cornerstone of holiday giving in Albuquerque, uniting the Albuquerque and Kirtland community in the true spirit of the season.