Promotion ceremony for Deputy G4, CW4 Pierre Ligonde

U.S. Army CW4 Pierre Ligonde, Deputy G4, Property Accountability Officer, D.C. Army National Guard, is promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) during a ceremony at the D.C. Armory, Dec. 18, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by U.S. Army Lt. Col. James R. Davis, G4, D.C. Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SSG Tyrone Williams)