    Promotion ceremony for Deputy G4, CW4 Pierre Ligonde [Image 13 of 24]

    Promotion ceremony for Deputy G4, CW4 Pierre Ligonde

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army CW4 Pierre Ligonde, Deputy G4, Property Accountability Officer, D.C. Army National Guard, is promoted to the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 5 (CW5) during a ceremony at the D.C. Armory, Dec. 18, 2024. The ceremony was officiated by U.S. Army Lt. Col. James R. Davis, G4, D.C. Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by SSG Tyrone Williams)

    GALLERY

    G4
    D.C. National Guard
    CW5 Pierre Ligonde
    Property Accountability Officer

