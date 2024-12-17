USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Flight Deck Crash Drill

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 13, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) participate in a flight deck crash drill, Dec. 13, 2024. Oscar Austin, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)