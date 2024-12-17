MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 13, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) participate in a flight deck crash drill, Dec. 13, 2024. Oscar Austin, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2024 16:42
|Photo ID:
|8808104
|VIRIN:
|241213-N-FS061-1345
|Resolution:
|5129x3419
|Size:
|4.72 MB
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Flight Deck Crash Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.