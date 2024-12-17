Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Flight Deck Crash Drill [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Flight Deck Crash Drill

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    12.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino 

    USS OSCAR AUSTIN (DDG 79)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA – (Dec. 13, 2024) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) man a hose during a flight deck crash drill, Dec. 13, 2024. Oscar Austin, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmin L. Aquino)

    This work, USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) Conducts Flight Deck Crash Drill [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

