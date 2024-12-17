Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Grinch yanks on Santa Claus’ beard after his arrival in a F-35A Lightning II during Operation Jolly Jingle, a holiday event hosted at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Dec. 14, 2024. The Grinch and Mr. Claus took photos, ate breakfast and made crafts with members of Team Tyndall during the children’s event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jennifer Jensen)